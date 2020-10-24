Ashtami 2020 is on October 24. It is the busiest days of all during Durga Puja. On this day, devotees wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear new or clean clothes, to visit the pujo pandal for Anjali. The puja session is held in a group so to manage the large crowd gathered in every pandal. But this year, the scene would be different. Given the pandemic, Durga Puja 2020 has gone virtual, and Maha Ashtami 2020 puja will also be streamed online at many places for devotees to enjoy the same from home. To make the day special, we bring you Subho Maha Ashtami 2020 wishes in Bengali. These HD images, messages and greetings are perfect for celebrating Durga Ashtami. In addition, we also bring you the direct link to download Maa Durga WhatsApp stickers to make the festival even more joyous.

This year, Durga Ashtami and Maha Navami are falling on the same day, October 24. It is believed that on Maha Navami day, which is the ninth day of Navratri, Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasura. On the day of Ashtami, devotees also worship young girls as a form of Navdurga, and it is also known as Kumari Puja. To celebrate the day, you can also send Subho Maha Ashtami 2020 wishes in Bengali, Maa Durga HD images, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook messages and more. Check out our latest collection of Happy Durga Puja 2020 wishes to celebrate pujo in a virtual way.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bhalo Thaka Valobasha, Valo Mone Kichu Asha, Bedonar Dure Thaka, Sukh-Smriti Fire Dekha, Bandhan Theke Barondala, Subho Maha Ashtami!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maha Ashtami, Preeti O Suvechha!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Elo Khushi R Shorot, Ektu Himel Hawa. Onek Khushi Onek Alo, Pujo Ebar Katuk Bhalo- Subho Maha Ashtami!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sarot-Er Akash, Roder Jhilik Sheuli Fuler Gandho. Ma Eseche Ghore Abar, Dorja Keno Bandho. Pujo Elo Tai to Abar Bajna Bajay Dhaki, Subho Maha Ashtami.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Njali Ta Taratari Sara Namo Namo Kore, Manjha Die Shobar Saathe Berono Tarpore. Subho Maha Ashtami!

