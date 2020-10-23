Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami is one of the most important days of Durga Puja and this year it will be celebrated on October 24 (Saturday). Important rituals like pushpanjali, Kumari Puja, balidan and sandhi puja are performed on this day. Pushpanjali is actually performed on all the days of Durga Puja- Subho Sasthi, Maha Saptami, Durga Ashtami and Maha Navami. Subho Ashtami, which in English means Happy Ashtami, the eight-day of Durga Puja. We have made especially for you Durga Ashtami 2020 messages, Durga Ashtami wishes in Bengali, Durga Ashtami pics, Durga Ashtami images and wallpapers, Subho Maha Ashtami 2020 images, Maha Ashtami 2020 images in Bengali, Ashtami pictures and quotes. The best part is these images free, so download them from online and share with your loved ones on WhatsApp and make their day special.

Most Bengalis make it a custom to perform Pushpanjali on the day of Maha Ashtami. Pushpanjali means offering flowers to God and it is performed by folding the hands and repeating the chants which the priest says. Kumari Puja is one of the most significant parts of Maha Ashtami. According to Hindu mythology, Maa Durga is worshipped in various forms and in the Kumari Puja ritual, the goddess is worshipped as a kumari or a virgin girl. t is said that Ramakrishna worshipped his own wife in the form of Kumari. After the completion of the ritual, the divinity of the Goddess Durga is said to be seen in the girl.

Sandhi Puja is the concluding part of Maha Ashtami and the most important part of Durga Puja. The last 24 minutes of Ashtami and the first 24 minutes of Navami is regarded as the Sandhi Kal. This is believed to be the exact time at which Devi Durga killed the notorious pair, Chanda and Munda. You can download Durga Ashtami images & HD wallpapers for Free download online, Happy Maha Ashtami 2020 with WhatsApp Stickers and GIF greetings.

Maha Ashtami Preeti O Suvecha (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maha Ashtami, Preeti O Suvechha

Subho Ashtami Wishes (Photo Credits: File image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aj Subho Ashtami

Subho Maha ashtami greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Elo Khushi r Shorot, Ektu Himel Hawa. Onek Khushi Onek Alo, Pujo Ebar Katuk Bhalo- Subho Maha Ashtami

Subho Maha Ashtami (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sarot-Er Akash, Roder Jhilik Sheuli Fuler Gandho. Ma Eseche Ghore Abar, Dorja Keno Bandho. Pujo Elo Tai To Abar Bajna Bajay Dhaki, Subho Maha Ashtami.

We hope the above greetings are helpful in wishing your fellow friends and family. Make sure to visit the nearby Durga Puja pandal and have mouth-watering delicacies during the six-days of festivities. LatestLY wishes all its readers a Very Happy Durga Puja and a vibrant Navratri.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2020 04:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).