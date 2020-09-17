Subho Mahalaya 2020 Messages & HD Images: Subho Mahalaya 2020! Yes, Mahalaya day is here, however, the much-awaited Durga Puja festival will take place in a month's time. Mahalaya marks the beginning of auspicious Devi Paksha as it is believed that on this day Goddess Durga arrived on earth. Mahalaya 2020 falls on September 17. The Pitru Paksha or Pitri Paksha, considered the mourning period or Shradh also comes to an end on Mahalaya. It is considered an inauspicious period for any good event while Devi Paksha is believed to be highly auspicious. Bengalis for whom Durga Puja is the biggest festival, celebrate Mahalaya with much joy and fervour. They wake up early on the day, listen to Mahisasura Mardini by Birendra Krishna Bhadra and wish family and friends, Subho Mahalaya. But if you’re late to the party and you can still greet near and dear ones with our collection of latest Mahalaya 2020 messages, Subho Mahalaya wishes 2020, Subho Mahalaya HD images, Subho Mahalaya wallpapers, Subho Mahalaya WhatsApp Stickers, Subho Mahalaya 2020 SMS, Facebook photos, Subho Mahalaya GIFs and so much more.

The search engine platforms like Google, Yahoo, MSN and others are buzzing with keywords related to Mahalaya. And there’s every reason for such excitement. The biggest festival celebrated by the City of Joy, Kolkata is around the corner. However, unlike other years, this year we have to wait for more than a month before we get to welcome Goddess Durga on Maha Sashti. The week-long festivities in Kolkata and other eastern cities is no less than a dream. The region is gripped with festive fever and it only gets better with every passing day. Mahalaya 2020 Date And Significance: Know All About The Day When Pitru Paksha Ends; Here's Why Durga Puja Will be Celebrated a Month After Mahalaya This Year.

How to Download Subho Mahalaya WhatsApp Stickers and Messages?

Subho Mahalaya (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Siuli Ar Kaser Mala, Nil Akashe Meghr Vela. Himer Poros Ange Lage, Sobar Prane Pulak Jage. Agomonir Khobor Peye, Mone Pakhi Uthlo Geye, Subho Mahalaya.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Holoi Ba Akash Meghla, Nai Ba Dilo Sonali Rod, Tabuo Siulira futbei..eseche Sarot, Himer parosh..laguk Maner kone.hok Abosan pitripokher..mahalayar Agomoni.

Subho Mahalaya (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shiuli Fuler Gandho Niye, Mahalayar Bhore… Abar Bochor Paar Kore Pujo Elo Ghure… Hok Na Aakash Meghe Dhaka, Poruk Bristi Jhiri Jhiri… Kasher Bon Dichhe Janan, Asche Maa Shiggiri…

Subho Mahalaya (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Elo Khusir sarat.Ektu Himmer hawa.Pujor Bhore Dhaker Aawaj. Mayer Kachey jawa.Onek Khusi Onek Alo, Pujo Ebar Katuk Bhalo. Mahalayar Subhecha Roilo.

Shubho Mahalaya Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Ma Durga End All Your Miseries and Grant You Strength. Subho Mahalaya!

Subho Mahalaya (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Devir Agomone, Anander Alingane, Shiulir Gandhe, Pujor Uchchhase Jiban Hoye Uthuk Mongolmoy. Mahalayar Ei Sharad Probhate Janai Sharad Subhechcha! Shubho Mahalaya!

The 35-day gap between Mahalaya and Maha sashti is attributed to a phenomenon called the 'Mala Mash' or the 'unholy month' when auspicious rituals are avoided, according to scriptures. A 'mala mash' is a month, which has two new moons or 'Amavasya.'

