Surdas Jayanti 2025 Details: Surdas Jayanti is observed to celebrate the birth anniversary of Surdas, a renowned 16th-century poet. Surdas was a popular singer, as well as being famous for his devotion to Lord Krishna. It is one of the most significant festive events for the Hindu community. Not many people know that he was born blind; nonetheless, his dialects and literary works were quite prominent. There are grand festivities in different parts of the country which celebrate the popular devotional poet. If you're searching for more information about Surdas Jayanti 2025, including the observance date, puja rituals, significance, and more, then you've reached the right spot. Surdas Jayanti 2025 Date, Timings and Significance: Know All About Sant Surdas, the 16th-Century Blind Hindu Devotional Poet and Singer.

What is the date of Surdas Jayanti 2025?

The ‘authentic’ birth date of Surdas Jayanti is not yet clear. It lies somewhere in the period between 1478 AD – 1483 AD. However, as per the Hindu calendar, it is believed that Surdas was born on the Panchami during the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaisakh. According to the calculations, Surdas Jayanti will fall on May 2 this year, which is a Friday.

What is the shubh muhurat (auspicious timing) of Surdas Jayanti 2025?

547th Birth Anniversary of Sant Surdas

Surdas Jayanti 2025 Date – Friday, May 2, 2025

Panchami Tithi Begins - 11:23 AM on May 1, 2025

Panchami Tithi Ends - 09:14 AM on May 2, 2025

What are the fasting rules, puja vidhi, and rituals of Surdas Jayanti?

Devotees observe several rituals and traditions on this holy day of Surdas Jayanti. The occasion is celebrated mainly in North India. Saint Surdas is popularly known for his devotional songs in high praise of Lord Krishna.

People wake up early and take a bath before or during the sunrise. Many people also observe Surdas Jayanti Vrat. They consume only milk and/or fruits in respect of Saint Surdas. They also worship Lord Krishna with high regard. They sing bhajans, kirtans, and mantras which were written by Surdas. There are special processions, programmes, and music functions that feature songs and poems written by Surdas.

What is the significance of observing Surdas Jayanti?

Surdas Jayanti is one of the most auspicious festivals for followers of Lord Krishna. Devotees of Lord Krishna hold Surdas in high regard for his devotion towards the Almighty. Surdas dedicated his entire life to the praise of Sri Krishna and wrote with utmost dedication. It would be only fitting to pay tributes to the great poet, saint, and ardent follower of Lord Krishna to have a day dedicated to him and his popular literary works.

We at LatestLY wish you all a very Happy Surdas Jayanti 2025. Do spend this time celebrating with your family and loved ones, and enlighten them about this auspicious day.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2025 12:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).