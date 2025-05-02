Surdas Jayanti is the annual celebration of the birth of Kavi Surdas, a 16th-century Hindu devotional poet and singer, whose poems and songs about Lord Krishna continue to be remembered. Sant Surdas was born 1478 C.E. in village Sihi, Faridabad, Haryana. Surdas Jayanti 2025 will be celebrated on May 2. On this day, his great work is celebrated and cherished as people share Quotes by Kavi Surdas, Happy Surdas Jayanti wishes and messages, Surdas Jayanti 2025 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Surdas Jayanti 2025 Facebook status pictures with family and friends. What Are the Fasting Rules, Puja Vidhi, and Rituals of Surdas Jayanti, Marking 547th Birth Anniversary of Sant Surdas.

Sant Surdas’ birth anniversary is observed on the Panchami (fifth day) in the Shukla Paksha (bright phase) of the Hindu month Vaishakh. People often celebrate this day by sharing devotional songs and poetry about Lord Krishna, discussing his life and accomplishments, and remembering the significant contributions he made to their history and culture. According to many people, Sant Surdas wrote and composed thousands of songs in his magnum opus, Sur Sagar. Today, we know of around 8000 of these melodies.

It is interesting to note that Kavi Surdas wrote in Braj Bhasha, one of the two literary dialects of Hindi. A key inspiration in Surdas’ writing was Vallabha Acharya. As we celebrate Surdas Jayanti 2025, here are some quotes by Kavi Surdas, Happy Surdas Jayanti wishes and messages, Surdas Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Surdas Jayanti 2025 pictures that you can share with family and friends.

Since Sant Surdas dedicated his life and art to the devotion of Lord Krishna, his followers and fans also do just that on his birthday. Surdas Jayanti, therefore, witnesses various people singing the hymns and songs created by the supremely talented poet and rediscovering his work on this auspicious day. We hope that these wishes and messages help you celebrate Surdas Jayanti 2025 to the fullest.

