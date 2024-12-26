The Synaxis of the Mother of God is a feast celebrated in the Eastern Orthodox Church. It is a national holiday celebrated annually in Greece on December 26, the day following the Feast of the Nativity of Christ i.e. Christmas. The term ‘synaxis’ refers to a gathering or assembly for worship, and this particular feast is dedicated to honouring the Virgin Mary for her central role in the birth of Jesus Christ. Best New Year Resolutions and Ideas You Must Focus Today To Kick Start 2025 on the Right Note.

While the annual festival of Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ, the Synaxis of the Mother of God focuses on the Virgin Mary, venerating her as the vessel through which God was incarnated. In this article, let’s know more about the Synaxis of the Mother of God 2024 date and the significance of the annual observance. New Year’s Eve Traditions For Good Luck in 2025: From Splashing Plates to Wearing White, Fun NYE Traditions From Around the World to Ring In New Year.

Synaxis of the Mother of God 2024 Date

Synaxis of the Mother of God 2024 falls on Thursday, December 26.

Synaxis of the Mother of God History and Significance

The Synaxis honours Mary for her unique role as the Mother of God. Through her obedience and humility, she became the vessel for the incarnation, allowing the eternal Word of God to take on human nature. The celebration is closely linked to the Nativity of Christ, reflecting on the mystery of God becoming man and Mary's role as the Mother of God. On this day, scriptural readings highlight Mother Mary's significance in the divine plan, such as passages from the Gospels that recount the Annunciation, Nativity, and her interactions with Jesus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2024 07:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).