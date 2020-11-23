The auspicious occasion of Tulsi Vivah 2020 is almost here. The festival is extremely important for Hindu women in the country. Tulsi (basil) is considered as a sacred plant in Hinduism, and you won’t see any household without this beautiful holy plant. The pot holding the plant is decorated with traditional patterns and designs to give that cultural touch. On the festival of Tulasi Vivaha, devotees would decorate the plant holder with a variety of designs, and some even drape a saree around the pot for the auspicious occasion. If you are looking for Tulsi Vivah 2020 pot decoration ideas, you have arrived at the right place. In this article, we bring you simple and easy traditional patterns to DIY your Tulsi plant holder and give it that necessary festive touch.

Tulsi Vivah 2020 is on November 26. The Hindu religious scriptures mention that the Holy Basil is a manifestation of Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. The plant is also regarded as the most adored consort of Lord Vishnu, and her chastity was considered to be the purest in the entire universe. Hindus regard the plant as an earthly manifestation of the goddess Tulsi, who is considered as a great worshipper of Lord Vishnu. Hindus have the holy basil plant in front or near their home in special pots or temple-shaped earthen or masonry pots. The plant holder is beautifully decorated for the auspicious occasion of Tulsi Vivah. Below, check out the videos to take a quick guide on how to decorate the tulsi plant holder for the festival.

Watch Video: Easy Designs for Tulsi Plant Holder

Watch Video: Tulsi Pot Decoration Ideas

Watch Video: Tulsi Plant Holder Patterns

Watch Video: How to Decorate Tulsi Plant Holder?

Watch Video: Saree Draping for Tulsi Plant

Tulsi Vivah is an important ritual and is an age-old tradition, and it is solemnised in the Kartik month after the Ekadashi Day, following the New Moon Day. We hope that the above Tulsi plant pot holder designs will be helpful to you for the festival.

