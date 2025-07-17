U Tirot Sing Day is an annual public holiday in Meghalaya, observed every year on July 17 to mark the death anniversary of the Tirot Sing, one of the Chiefs of the Khasi people in the 19th century. He died on July 17, 1835 and hence, his death anniversary is commemorated in Meghalaya as U Tirot Sing Day. This annual event remembers and honours the Syiem, which means Chief or King, of Nongkhlaw in the Khasi Hills, who belonged to the Syiemlieh clan. U Tirot Sing Day 2025 falls on Thursday, July 17. Bank Holidays in 2025: From Festivals to National Holidays and More, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates for Upcoming Year.

Tirot Singh was also popularly known as U Tirot Sing Syiem. He declared war and fought against the British for attempts to take over control of the Khasi Hills. Tirot Sing was Syiem of Nongkhlaw, part of the Khasi Hills. He was a constitutional head sharing corporate authority with his Council, general representatives of the leading clans within his territory. In this article, let’s know more about U Tirot Sing Day 2025 date in Meghalaya and the significance of the annual event in the northeastern state.

U Tirot Sing Day 2025 in Meghalaya

U Tirot Sing Day 2025 in Meghalaya falls on Thursday, July 17.

U Tirot Sing Day Significance

U Tirot Sing Day symbolises tribal resistance to colonial expansion, thus inspiring pride in Khasi heritage and courage to fight against oppression. Sing’s legacy is celebrated through cultural events, academic workshops and state honour, inspiring pride in Khasi heritage and courage against oppression. Every year on July 17, Meghalaya observes his death anniversary with a state holiday where government offices, banks, and schools remain closed. On this day, wreath-laying ceremonies are held at the U Tirot Sing Memorial in Mairang and Shillong to honour the great legend.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).