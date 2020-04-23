UN Spanish Language Day 2020: Date, History And Significance Of The Day to Celebrate Multilingualism

Spanish National Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

The UN Spanish Language Day is also known as World Spanish Language Day. It is observed on April 23 every year. Spanish Language Day 2020 falls on Thursday. The event was organised by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 2010 to seeking "to celebrate multilingualism and cultural diversity as well as to promote equal use of all six of its official working languages throughout the organization."

The history of World Spanish Language Day dates back to the year 1926 when writer Vicente Clavel Andrés proposed the idea to celebrate a day dedicated to Spanish literature. Initially, the tradition started in Valencia but later spread throughout Spain. By 1964, the celebration of this day was adopted by all Spanish-speaking nations.

Initially, it was observed on October 12 to recognise the day when explorer Christopher Columbus discovered America, beginning the spread of Spanish Language. Later, the date was changed by the United Nations. Some also say that April 23 was chosen to honour Spanish author and poet Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra.