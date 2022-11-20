Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat 2022 will be observed on November 20, 2022. The day is of great significance among Hindus. It is also known as Utpatti Ekadashi. Devotees worship Lord Vishnu on this day and observe fast. This Ekadashi is observed on the 11th day during Krishna Paksha in the month of Margshirsha (November). The fast is mainly observed by the Vaishnavas and devotees of Lord Vishnu. Observe the auspicious day by sharing Utpanna Ekadashi 2022 Wishes, WhatsApp greetings, Utpatti Ekadashi quotes and SMS with friends and relatives. You can also download Happy Utpanna Ekadashi 2022 images and HD wallpapers online and send them to your loved ones.

Utppana Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and it is believed that devotees who observe fast on this day, can get rid of their past sins and go to Vaikunth Dhaam (the abode of Lord Vishnu) after death. On this day, Mata Ekadashi is also worshipped along with Lord Vishnu. Let us celebrate this auspicious day by sharing lovely wishes, greetings, images and WhatsApp messages with our near and dear ones.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish That on This Holy Day, Lord Vishnu Accepts All Your Prayers and Helps You Wash Away All Your Sins…. We Wish You a Very Happy Utpanna Ekadashi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May We Imbibe Lord Vishnu’s Good Qualities on This Auspicious Day. Happy Utpanna Ekadashi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: With the Blessings of Lord Vishnu, May All Your Problems Be Transformed Into Beautiful Opportunities That Lead You to the Path of Success.

WhatsApp Message Reads: During the Time of Utpanna Ekadashi, Let Us Offer Prayers to Lord Vishnu To Seek His Blessings To Take Away Our Sins. Happy Utpanna Ekadashi

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vishnu Bless You and Your Family With His Wonderful Blessings and Bless You With the Love and Affection of All…. Happy Utpanna Ekadashi to You.

This year, Utpanna Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 10:29 AM on November 19, 2022, and will end at 10:41 AM on November 20, 2022. The Parana Time is between 06:48 AM to 08:56 AM on November 21, 2022. People who are fasting can chant the 'OM Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya' mantra during the day whenever possible. Read hymns dedicated to Lord Vishnu, and the Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat Katha after performing puja on Ekadashi Tithi.

