Happy Vasant Panchami 2021! Panchami Tithi of Magh month Shukla Paksha is celebrated as Basant Panchami every year. Worship of Maa Vagdevi (Saraswati) according to Hindu belief is said to lead to the attainment of the purity and wisdom of the intellect. The festival of Maa Saraswati is also known as Abuja Muhurta. It is said that the Spring season arrives with this celebration. Along with this, Maa Saraswati is said to have been born on this day. This day is very special for students, arts, music, etc. Yellow colour also holds special significance on Basant Panchami. Vasant Panchami will be celebrated on February 16 across the country. Basant Panchami 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Saraswati Puja With GIF Greetings and Hike Messages to Celebrate The Festival.

Happy Basant Panchami 2021 Wishes, Greetings & Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Days Are Too Busy, Hours Are Too Few, Seconds Are Too Fast, but There Is Always Time for Me to Say Hello to Someone Like You. Smile and Enjoy Basant Panchami.

WhatsApp Message Reads: No Greeting Card to Give, No Sweet Flowers to Send, No Cute Graphics to Forward, Just a Carrying Heart Wishing You a Happy Basant Panchami

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Rise Each Texting Day With a Fully Charged Cell Phone in Your Hand, Inspiring Message in Your Mind, Me in Your Heart, and a Clear Signal All Day Long. Have a Great Basant Panchami Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Happiness, Good Fortune, Success, Peace, & Progress on the Occasion of Basant Panchami.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray to Goddess Saraswati for You That, This Great Occasion of Basant Panchami, May Bring Huge Wealth of Knowledge for You & May You Be Blessed by Goddess Saraswati. Wish You a Joyful Basant Panchami.

You can download Basant Panchami WhatsApp Stickers from the Play Store app. These festive packs not only have stickers compatible with the messaging app but also have greetings in various languages like Bengali, Hindi, Telugu and more. You will also find Devi Saraswati images and HD wallpapers, Saraswati Puja mantra and more to wish on the festival day. HERE is the link to download it from the Play Store app. We wish everyone a very Happy Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami 2021!

On this day people look for Saraswati Puja Images, Basant Panchami Pics, Saraswati Puja 2021 HD Images, Basant Panchami 2021, Vasant Panchami, Saraswati Puja images, Basant Panchami wishes & Basant Panchami images. Basant Panchami day is considered to be very good for the beginning of learning or any auspicious task. Maa Saraswati is considered the goddess of learning and wisdom. The worship of Maa Saraswati has special significance on Basant Panchami. It is believed that reciting Mantras, Aarti and Vandana of Mother Saraswati on this day fulfils wishes.

According to Hindu Panchang, Basant Panchami is celebrated every year on Panchami of Shukla Paksha of Magh month and according to the Gregorian calendar, this festival falls in the month of January or February.

