Vat Savitri Vrat is observed on the Amavasya tithi of Krishna Paksha of Jyeshta month of the Hindu calendar. This year Vat Savitri Vrat will fall on Monday, May 30th. Here's a collection of Vat Savitri 2022 wishes in Hindi, Vat Savitri images, Happy Vat Savitri 2022 messages in Hindi, Vat Savitri HD wallpapers, Vat Savitri greetings in Hindi, Vat Savitri quotes in Hindi, WhatsApp status video, Facebook status, stickers and SMS to share with family and friends. Vat Savitri Vrat 2022 Date, Shubh Muhurat & Vrat Katha: From Significance to Puja Vidhi, Everything About the Auspicious Festival of Savitri Brata.

Vat Savitri Vrat is based on the legend of Savitri and Satyavan as narrated in the epic Mahabharata. Many women fast for three days for their husbands, just as Savitri did. The vat Purnima festival falls on the 13th, 14th and 15th day of Jyeshta month of the Hindu calendar. As you celebrate the Vat Savitri vrat 2022, we at LatestLY have curated messages in Hindi that you can download and send to one and all through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, and HD wallpapers and SMS on this auspicious day.

On vat Savitri vrat day, adherence to fast and traditions is believed to ensure good health and prosperous life for the husband. The women tie a ceremonial thread around a banyan tree to mark their love for their husband and draw a picture of a banyan tree, Savitri and Satyavan and Yama, with a paste of sandal and rice on the floor or a wall in the home. Here are messages in Hindi that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this auspicious day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Vat Savitri vrat is observed by married women in North India as well as Western Indian states of Maharashtra, Goa, Kumaon and Gujarat at a gap of a fortnight. Hindi messages related to vat Purnima or vat Savitri vrat float over the internet on this day. Here are messages in Hindi that you can download and send to all your family and friends to wish them on an auspicious day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Vat Savitri Puja 2022!

