Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat 2022 will be observed on Saturday, February 26, while Gauna Vijaya Ekadashi will fall a day after on Sunday, February 27. Fasting on this day is considered very auspicious. Here's a collection of Vijaya Ekadashi 2022 messages in Hindi, Happy Vijaya Ekadashi 2022 greetings, Vijaya Ekadashi images, Vijaya Ekadashi SMS, Lord Vishnu photos and HD wallpapers, SMS, WhatsApp status messages and so on to send to family and friends. Vijaya Ekadashi 2022 Date, Shubh Muhurat & Significance: From Vrat Tithi & Mantras to Puja Vidhi & Dos and Don'ts, Here's How to Celebrate the Auspicious Ekadashi Occasion.

According to Padma Puran, Mahadev preached the Narad and said fasting on Vijaya Ekadashi is of great virtue. It is believed that any devotee who observes fast helps his ancestors escape the traps of hell and move to heaven. As you observe fast on Vijaya Ekadashi 2022, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can send to one and all and wish them through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

In the Treta Yuga, when Lord Ram came to the coast to travel to Lanka, the dignified man requested the sea lord to provide him and his army with a route, but Sea Lord refused to do so. Therefore, with the permission of Sage Vakdalabhya, Lord Ram fasted on the day Vijaya Ekadashi and pleased the Sea Lord. The fast proved as one of the factors in attaining victory over Ram. Since then, this day has been known as Vijay Ekadashi. As you observe this auspicious day, here are messages that you can download and send to your friends to wish them Happy Vijaya Ekadashi 2022 with WhatsApp status messages, Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

The Vijaya Ekadashi will begin on February 26 at 10:39 am and end on February 27 at 8:12 am. Ekadashi Parana is done after sunrise on the next day of the Ekadashi fast. It is crucial to do Parana within the Dwadashi Tithi unless Dwadashi is over before dawn. Parana means breaking the fast. Here are messages that you can download and send to your family to wish them on this auspicious day with WhatsApp status messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. We wish everyone a Happy Vijaya Ekadashi 2022!

