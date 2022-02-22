As we all know, Ekadashi holds a very special significance in Hinduism and is said to be one of the most auspicious dates throughout the year. Ekadashi fasting is considered to be one of the most difficult fasts as well as compared to all the other fasts. In a year, two Ekadashis are observed every month which means about a total of 24 Ekadashis. Currently, Falgun month has started and Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha of Falgun month will be falling on February 26 and it is known as Vijaya Ekadashi. However, Gauna Vijaya Ekadashi will be observed on February 27. Lord Vishnu is worshiped on this day and it is believed that by worshiping Lord Shri Hari Vishnu ji and fasting with proper rituals on this day, a person gets victory, good luck, wealth and good health. It is said that one attains victory over enemies and salvation is attained after death.

Vijaya Ekadashi 2022 Date & Shubh Muhurat

According to the Hindu calendar, the fast of Vijaya Ekadashi will be observed on 26 February this year. This Ekadashi date of Krishna Paksha of Falgun month will start from 10.39 am on Saturday, February 26, which will remain till 08.12 am on the next day, February 27. Apart from this, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga and Tripushkar Yoga are also being formed on Vijaya Ekadashi Tithi. On the day of Vijaya Ekadashi, the auspicious time of worship will be from 12.11 pm to 12.57 pm. On the other hand, if we talk about Rahukal on this day, then it will be from 04:53 in the evening to 06.19 in the evening.

Why is Vijaya Ekadashi so Important?

Although every Ekadashi is important in itself, but Vijaya Ekadashi is considered to bring victory according to its name. Lord Vishnu is worshiped and by observing this Ekadashi fast, you can get rid of terrible calamities. Also, you can defeat even the biggest and most powerful enemies.

Vijaya Ekadashi Puja Vidhi

On this day, wake up early in the morning and after taking bath, worship Lord Vishnu with Mata Lakshmi.

Use fruits and flowers, Gangajal, incense, lamps and prasad etc. for worship. You must keep a fast for the whole day. If it is not possible to do so, then you can have fruit at any one time of the day. Fruit juices can also be consumed during this fast.

After worshiping Lord Vishnu on Ekadashi Tithi, worship Vishnu again on the next morning i.e. on Dwadashi Tithi. After that, after feeding Brahmins, give charity and break your fast.

You must also make an altar for worship and place seven types of paddy on it. Put an urn filled with water on it and decorate it with mango or Ashoka leaves. After preparing the altar, install an idol or picture of Lord Vishnu. Then offer yellow flowers, seasonal fruits, basil etc. to Shri Hari and perform his aarti with incense-lamp. If possible, light an unbroken lamp of ghee on this day. Do not forget to read the story of Ekadashi fasting.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2022 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).