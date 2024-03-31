April Fools' Day is celebrated every year on April 1 and is dedicated to playing pranks and jokes on friends and family members. The origins of April Fools' Day are not known, but it's believed to have started around the 16th century in France when the Gregorian calendar was adopted and New Year's Day was moved from April 1 to January 1. Those who continued to celebrate New Year's Day on April 1 were mocked and became the subject of pranks. On this day, jokesters often expose their actions by shouting ‘April Fools’ at the recipient. The day has now become an annual celebration of playing harmless pranks and having a fun-filled time. In this article, let’s know more about April Fools' Day Date and the significance of the day. Safe April Fools' Day 2024 Pranks: From Fake Bug Trick to Street Pranks; Here's a List of Best Tricks and Ideas To Celebrate the Day.

April Fools' Day 2024 Date

April Fools' Day 2024 will be celebrated on Monday, April 1.

April Fools' Day Significance

April Fools' Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm in many countries around the world. People crack light-hearted jokes on each other and often involve harmless tricks. However, it's important to remember to keep pranks within the bounds of good taste and avoid causing harm or distress to others. On this day, people take up practical jokes and pranks on friends, family, and coworkers, which is a classic way to celebrate April Fools' Day. These pranks can range from harmless and amusing to elaborate and creative. April Fools’ Day: Too Lazy for Physical Pranks? Hilarious Funny Memes and Jokes to Take a Dig at Your BFFs That is Guaranteed to End With LOLs on April 1st!

April Fools' Day is a time for laughter and harmless fun. Whether you prefer traditional pranks or creative hoaxes, there are many ways to celebrate this playful holiday and make April Fools' Day 2024 a memorable one. Make sure you keep your pranks light-hearted, ensuring that everyone involved can enjoy the spirit of April Fools' Day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 31, 2024 11:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).