Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid or Bakra Eid, is Islam's second-biggest holiday after Eid ul-Fitr. This year it will begin on the evening of July 9 and end on the evening of July 10. Here's a collection of Eid al-Adha 2022 wishes, Happy Eid al-Adha 2022 greetings, Bakrid Mubarak images, Eid al-Adha Mubarak HD wallpapers, WhatsApp status messages, Facebook quotes, SMS, GIFs and a lot more to celebrate the Muslim festival.

Eid Al Adha is also known as the Feast of sacrifice or the holiday of sacrifice. This day honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience to Allah's command. This day is also sometimes referred to as the Greater Eid. As you celebrate Eid Al Adha 2022, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Because of the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, God provided him with a lamb he was supposed to kill in his son's place. Therefore, animals are ritually slaughtered on this day. The family members consume one-third of this meat, and the rest is distributed among the poor and needy. Here are messages you can download and send to all your friends and relatives as the wishes for Eid Al Adha 2022 through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Bakrid Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Eat, Celebrate And Thank The Almighty Allah For Everything You Have Today! May Happiness and Peace Embrace Your Life on This Eid al-Adha.

Eid al-Adha Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Eid al-Adha Mubarak! May Allah Show His Divine Forgiveness in Return for Your Sacrifice!

Eid al-Adha Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aapko Aur Aapke Pariwar Ko Eid al-Adha Mubarak!

Bakrid Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Continue to Grow Wiser Every Day! May This Eid Bring Gleefulness to You and Your Family. Eid al-Adha Mubarak!

Bakrid Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah Bless You With Good Health and Peace on This Auspicious Eid al-Adha. Happy Bakrid To You and Your Family Members.

Bakrid Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Enjoy Peace, Prosperity, and Tranquility. Offer Your Best to Allah and Know That Your Sacrifice Will Be Rewarded With the Most Divine Blessings of All. Bakri Eid Mubarak!

On this day, people of the Muslim community invite their friends and family to their place and treat them to different delicacies. Sweets and gifts are shared amongst them, saying, Eid Mubarak. They offer their prayers to God at the mosque. Here are messages saying Eid Mubarak that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones through WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS to wish them Eid al-Adha 2022.

