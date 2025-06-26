Tulsi Vivah is also known as Tulasi Kalyanam or Tulsi Vivah. It is considered one of the most auspicious festivals in Hundi culture. Tulsi Vivah is a beautiful and sacred ceremony which marks the ceremonial wedding of Tulsi Ji and Lord Vishnu in the form of Shaligram. In Hinduism, the Tulasi vivah symbolises the end of the monsoon season and the beginning of the auspicious wedding season. This festival takes place after the celebration of Diwali. All the Devotees decorate their Tulsi plant at home or the temple just like a bride. After that, they perform all the essential traditional wedding rituals with devotion, faith and joy. In this article, we bring you the Tulsi Vivah 2025 date, auspicious timings, puja rituals and the significance of the Hindu festival. When Is Chhath Puja 2025? Know Chhath Dates, Nahay Khay and Kharna Muhurat, Sunrise-Sunset Timings, Rituals and Significance To Celebrate Chhath Mahaparv Festival.

Tulsi Vivah 2025 Date

According to Drik Panchang, Tulsi Vivah 2025 falls on Sunday, November 2. People will celebrate this festival with great joy, devotion, and love. Diwali 2025 Start and End Dates: When Is Deepawali? Know Dhanteras, Choti Diwali and Lakshmi Puja Timings, Important Rituals and Significance To Celebrate the Festival.

Tulsi Vivah 2025 Subh Muhurat

Dwadashi Tithi starts on November 02, 2025, at 07:31 AM.

Dwadashi date ends -November 03, 2025, at 05:07 AM.

Tulsi Vivah Rituals

The actual ritual of Tulsi Vivah starts with bathing and then decorating the Tulsi plant like a new bride with a saree and bangles. Then, take a picture of Lord Vishnu ji and place it beside Tulsi ji as the groom. Now, the ceremonial wedding is being performed. In this wedding ceremony, tie a sacred thread to Tulsi ji and lord Vishnu ji; they exchange the garlands and then offer some traditional sweets and prasad. During the wedding, all the Devotees sing the wedding songs and perform aarti to seek the blessings for marital harmony and prosperity.

Tulsi Vivah Significance

Tulsi Vivah is an auspicious and significant Hindu festival. Hindu scriptures like the Skanda Purana, Padma Purana, and Shiva Purana feature Tulasi in the tale of the asuras, Vrinda and her husband, Jalandhara. According to the legend, Vrinda is a devout follower of Vishnu who weds Jalandhara. Do you know that Lord Vishnu Ji and Tulsi Ji's marriage symbolises the connection between humans and nature? It is also believed that right after the Tulsi Vivah, the proper auspicious time for a Hindu wedding begins.

In Hindu culture, this Tulsi Vivah is considered a symbol of purity, harmony, and divine blessings for a happy and prosperous family life.

