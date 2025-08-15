India celebrates Independence Day on August 15 every year to mark the nation’s liberation from British colonial rule in 1947, ending nearly 200 years of foreign domination. The date was chosen by Lord Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India, because it coincided with the second anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II. At the stroke of midnight on August 14–15, India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, delivered his historic ‘Tryst with Destiny’ speech, declaring the country free and sovereign. When Is Independence Day 2025 in India? Is It the 78th or 79th I-Day? Here’s What You Should Know About Swatantrata Diwas History and Significance.

India’s Independence Day symbolises the end of decades of relentless struggle, led by several leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and countless others who mobilised masses through movements, protests, and sacrifices. Alongside independence, the British announced the Partition of India, creating the separate nation of Pakistan. Everything to Know About India’s Flag, Anthem and Emblem.

The division triggered one of the largest mass migrations in history, as millions of Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs crossed borders in search of safety. Amid this, communal violence erupted, claiming countless lives and leaving deep scars on both nations. Despite all the struggles, August 15 remains a day of pride and unity for India, a reminder of the resilience of its people and the enduring spirit of its democracy.

Independence Day of India: Story of Freedom and Partition

The British government announced on June 3, 1947, that it had accepted the idea of partitioning British India into two states. It stated that the successor governments would be given dominion status and would have an implicit right to secede from the British Commonwealth. The Indian Independence Act 1947 (10 & 11 Geo 6 c. 30) of the Parliament of the United Kingdom partitioned British India into the two new independent dominions of India and Pakistan with effect from August 15, 1947, and granted complete legislative authority upon the respective constituent assemblies of the new countries.[20] The Act received royal assent on 18 July 1947.

As per historical records, millions of Muslim, Sikh, and Hindu refugees trekked the newly drawn borders in the months surrounding independence. In Punjab, where the borders divided the Sikh regions in half, massive bloodshed followed; in Bengal and Bihar, where Mahatma Gandhi's presence assuaged communal tempers, the violence was mitigated. Lakhs of people on both sides of the new borders died in the violence. On August 14, 1947, the Independence Day of Pakistan, the new Dominion of Pakistan came into being; Muhammad Ali Jinnah was sworn in as its first Governor General in Karachi.

The Constituent Assembly of India met for its fifth session at 11 pm on August 14 in the Constitution Hall in New Delhi. The session was chaired by the President, Rajendra Prasad. In this session, Jawaharlal Nehru delivered the Tryst with Destiny speech, proclaiming India's independence.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2025 12:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).