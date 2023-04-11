Mumbai, April 11: The first solar eclipse of this year is most likely to take place on April 20, 2023. While the celestial event will be one of its kind, reports suggest that the eclipse will be visible all across the globe but not in India. As per a report in the Economic Times, the first solar eclipse of 2023 will take place on "Vaishakh Amavasya", a new moon day of the Hindu month of Vaishakh.

The reports also stated that besides the first solar eclipse on April 20, there will be a total of four eclipses this year and these include two lunar eclipses and two solar eclipses. However, it is important to understand what is a Solar Eclipse. In simple terms, a solar eclipse takes place when the moon passes between the Sun and Earth and blocks a certain part of the sun's light. NASA Solar Eclipse Map For 2023 and 2024: From ‘Ring of Fire’ Eclipse To Total Eclipse, Know Dates for Upcoming Solar Eclipses, Places Where They Will Be Seen (Video).

However, when the moon partially covers the sun it is called a partial solar eclipse. On the other hand, when the moon completely covers the sun's surface it leads to the ring of fire of a total solar eclipse. Meanwhile, a report in Tech.HindustanTimes said that the solar eclipse will not be a partial or total solar eclipse but a rare hybrid solar eclipse. It is said that the solar eclipse will be witnessed by parts of the Pacific and Indian Ocean regions.

When and What Time Is Solar Eclipse 2023?

This year, there will be two solar eclipses with the first one likely to occur on April 20. The second solar eclipse of 2023 will take place later in October. According to the Indian astrological calendar, the first solar eclipse of 2023 will begin at 07:04 am and end at 12:29 pm. "A solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth that either fully or partially blocks the Sun's light in some areas," NASA said. Surya Grahan 2022 Sutak Time in India: Know About The Solar Eclipse of October 25, Its Visibility and More.

Will the First Solar Eclipse Be Visible From India?

Although the rare celestial event will be visible all over the world, it won't be visible in India. However, the second solar eclipse of the year, which is likely to take place on October 14, will be visible from India. The second solar eclipse is also expected to affect zodiac signs such as Cancer, Libra, Capricorn, and Aries.

One must note that the Sutak period will also be applicable during the solar eclipse. The rare celestial event will be visible from Australia, East and South Asia, the Pacific Ocean, Antarctica, and the Indian Ocean regions. Another report said that the hybrid or annular solar eclipse will be visible from western Australia, East Timor, and eastern Indonesia. Besides India, the solar eclipse will not be visible in the United States.

