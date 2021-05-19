As we gear up to celebrate World Bees Day on May 20th, the World is abuzz with worry over the state of the bees. In case you didn't get the memo, bees are dying due to climate change, pesticides, pollution, monoculture (when farmers only grow one crop at a time) and other diseases. They are not facing extinction but they're slowly getting there. While we haven't reached "Danger, Will Robinson! level yet, it's always good to err/buzz on the safer side, get ahead of the problem and bee ready to thwart whatever doom may befall these insects. After all, bees are responsible for about one-third of the world’s food supply, including many beloved fruits, nuts, and vegetables like strawberries, almonds and tomatoes. Without their pollinating inclinations, the food cost will exponentially increase. Save the bees, save the world, Peeps. Here are five ways you can save the bees.

Gardening at Home

You don't have to be a gardening aficionado or a landscape artist to this, anyone can create a garden in their homes. A few plants in your balcony or your backyard will suffice. it does not just add to the aesthetics, but also will provide plenty of nourishment for bees who feed on nectar and pollen. Poor nutrition is one of several causes responsible for their dwindling population. Planting a lot of native plants in the area will ensure a constant supply of nutrition for bees.

Place a Bee Bath Outside

A Bee bath is basically a fancy word for a small, shallow container where the bees can drink water. Bees need to drink water at regular intervals too. It's not just humans who require round-the-clock hydration. Leaving a bee bath outside will ensure that the bees stay hydrated in hot weather.

Avoid Pesticides

Pesticides poison the bees are one of the primary reasons for bee deaths. Opt- for chemical-free, organically grown products. If you must use insecticides to keep other pests at bay, use natural remedies like vinegar or essential oils.

Do Not Call Pest-Busters

When you see a swarm of bees or a beehive in your backyard or somewhere backyard adjacent, do not call pest control. If left alone, they will leave you alone. live and let live, people.

Support Bee-Keepers

Offering your support and prompting others to do so will ensure that bees are being properly taken care of. Try to buy natural honey and avoid store-bought honey which is often processed, pasteurized, and loaded with added sugars.

