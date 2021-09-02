World Coconut Day is celebrated worldwide on September 2 every year to create awareness about the usage of coconut and its benefits. Asian and Pacific regions with the world’s most coconut growing areas and production centres celebrate this day to promote the benefits of coconut.

World coconut day was started by the Asian and Pacific Coconut Community in 2009. The head office of the Coconut Development Board is situated in Kochi, Kerala and takes up promotional activities to spread awareness about the importance and spiritual significance of coconut trees. World Coconut Day 2021 Date & Theme: Know History And Significance Of The Day Celebrating 'Nariyal' or 'Shrifal' Fruit.

Apart from being the best drink to beat the heat during summers, coconut has some amazing nutrition and health benefits as well. We, at LatestLY, have brought together all the health benefits of coconut, so as to increase awareness about the benefits of the fruit this World Coconut Day.

Store House of Vitamins and Minerals

The coconut flesh is rich in vitamin C, E, B1, B3, B5 and B6. It also has highly nutritious minerals like iron, selenium, sodium, calcium, magnesium and phosphorus.

Destroys disease-causing organisms

Coconuts contain fats in the form of medium-chain saturated fatty acids called lauric acid. Lauric acid is further converted into monolaurin which is highly beneficial with its antifungal and anti-bacterial characteristic to destroy disease-causing organisms.

Prevents constipation

Coconuts contain insoluble fibre which helps prevent constipation and reduces the development of hemorrhoids.

Helps maintain a healthy brain, nervous system and immune function

A single serving of coconut flesh provides 34 percent of the daily value of manganese which helps maintain a healthy brain, nervous system and immune function.

Promotes weight loss

Few studies suggest that medium-chained triglycerides present in coconut promote weight burning, increase energy expenditure and suppress appetite.

In India, the coconut tree is also known as Kalpavriksha and is known to fulfil the wishes of people. Coconut is also considered a very important part of most religious ceremonies in India.

You can eat coconut in the form of chutney with certain dishes, relish coconut water, drink coconut milk etc. This World Coconut Day, enjoy coconut in the form of a cooler drink, milk or coconut flesh and reap the best nutrition and health benefits out of it.

