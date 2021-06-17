June 17 is annually observed as World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought. In 2021, this day falls on Thursday. The day focuses on turning degraded land into healthy land. Restoring degraded land increases food security, brings economic resilience, create jobs and raises incomes. It will also help biodiversity to recover. It also helps in slowing climate change.

Nearly 75 percent of the Earth's ice-free land has been altered by humans to meet the ever-growing demand for food, homes, highways and raw materials. "Avoiding, slowing and reversing the loss of productive land and natural ecosystems now is both urgent and important for a swift recovery from the pandemic and for guaranteeing the long-term survival of people and the planet," the United Nations said.

World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought 2021 Theme:

The theme for 2021 World Day to Combat Desertification And Drought is "Restoration. Land. Recovery". The theme focuses on "turning degraded land into healthy land. Restoring degraded land brings economic resilience, creates jobs, raises incomes and increases food security. It helps biodiversity to recover."

World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought History:

The World Day to Combat Desertification And Drought (WDCDD) was declared in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution on January 30, 1995, after the day when the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification is drafted.

The day is observed to educate everyone about desertification, land degradation and drought issues. You can celebrate this day by planting a tree. You can also spread awareness about desertification and drought day by sharing on social media platforms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2021 08:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).