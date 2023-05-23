World Dracula Day is observed every year on May 26 in several countries across the globe. The day commemorates the publication date of Bram Stoker’s popular novel ‘Dracula’ on May 26, 1897. According to records, the gothic horror novel introduced Count Dracula and Professor Abraham Van Helsing. The story tells of Dracula’s attempt to move from Transylvania to England in order to find new blood and spread the vampire curse. It was the Whitby Dracula Society 1897 that created the holiday in 2012. The novel is believed to be one of the most famous Gothic literary works in the world, which was likely written in the 1890s. As World Dracula Day 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. Nicolas Cage Is Open Reprise His Dracula Role If Renfield Gets Sequel- Reports.

World Dracula Day 2023 Date

World Dracula Day will be observed on Friday, May 26.

World Dracula Day History

The World Dracula Day holiday was established in 2012 by the Whitby Dracula Society in 1897. The day honours the date that Bram Stoker’s Gothic horror novel, Dracula, was first published in 1897. We all can associate Draculas with blood-sucking vampires, and that is how they have been known throughout history. These characters have set their image in our minds so much that we always associate them with horror. This year, World Dracula Day 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, May 26. On this day, people wear vampire costumes, especially the ones that look like Dracula. The Cast of Robert Eggers' Reimagining of NOSFERATU Described as a Gothic Tale.

World Dracula Day Significance

Dracula is one of the most iconic monsters known to humans. World Dracula Day is a perfect opportunity to celebrate the contributions Dracula, the iconic vampire, has so far given to cinema and literature. As per records, the creator and the year from when this celebration Day is in existence are also not known. The day aims to promote and curate all aspects of the heritage of Dracula, Stoker and all other related gothic interests in Whitby.

