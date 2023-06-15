World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is observed on June 15 every year. It is an international awareness campaign that aims to highlight the issue of elder abuse and promote the rights and well-being of older adults. World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2023 Date, Theme, History and Significance.

Elder abuse is any intentional or neglectful act that causes harm or distress to an older person. It can take various forms, including physical, emotional, sexual, or financial abuse, as well as neglect and abandonment. Elder abuse can occur within families, communities, healthcare settings, or institutional environments. World Elder Abuse Awareness Day serves as a call to action to prevent and address elder abuse in all its forms.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day seeks to raise public awareness about the prevalence of elder abuse and the importance of preventing it. The day encourages individuals, communities, organizations, and governments to work together to protect the rights and dignity of older adults. On this day, numerous activities and initiatives are organized globally to promote awareness and understanding of elder abuse. These may include conferences, seminars, workshops, panel discussions, art exhibitions, social media campaigns, and community outreach programs. The goal is to educate people about the signs of elder abuse, provide resources and support for victims, and promote elder justice and welfare.

Quotes and Slogans For World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2023

“Today, the elders are being slapped by their children for giving them a life. We can stop this injustice together on Elder Abuse Awareness Day.”

“Seniors and the elderly have been our guiding light for many years, so from this World Elder Abuse Awareness Day onwards, it is our time to be their guiding light.”

“Voices against elder abuse will only be heard if there is a strong will for justice attached to it. Let's make our voices louder on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.”

“Avoid elder abuse or spend some time in jail. May we raise our voices in the minds of the abusers on the occasion of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.”

“It is impossible to correct elder abuse unless more people know about it. So stop whatever you are doing and raise your voice on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.”

Additionally, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day aims to promote the rights of older adults and advocate for policies and legislation that protect them from abuse, neglect, and exploitation. It encourages governments to develop and implement strategies and programs to prevent elder abuse, support victims, and hold perpetrators accountable.

