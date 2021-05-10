World Fair Trade Day is celebrated every year on the second Saturday of May and is endorsed by the WFTA (World Fair Trade Association), the global authority on fair trade that comprises over 450 member organisations from 75 nations around the world. World Fair Trade Day tries to showcase the efforts and contribution of small-scale producers they make to healthy and sustainable communities around the globe.

World Fair Trade Day 2021 Theme:

The theme for 2021 World Fair Trade Day is to build back fairer. "The Fair Trade movement has a solution. To rising inequality, to entrenched poverty, to gender discrimination, to environmental destruction. Recovering from the pandemic gives the world a chance not just to build back better, but build back fairer," WTFO said.

World Fair Trade Day History and Significance

In 2004, World Fair Trade Organization (WFTO) created the World Fair Trade Day. WFTO had come into existence fifteen years earlier in 1989.

Fair Trade Enterprises are born for impact. But they are currently struggling due to the covid-19 pandemic as shops are shut and business has gone down. Once the situation gets normal, we can show support for fair trade by buying from local stores. You can share a tweet about 2021 World Fair Trade Day on social media using the hashtag #BuildBackFairer and #FairTradeLocal.

"The time is now. As we face the pandemic, we show incredible courage and common strength, working together and cooperating to flatten the contagion curve. We can also unite to flatten the inequality curves. We can bring down the rising global temperature! It’s time to rethink our economy. We can build back to so no one is left behind. We can build back to save our planet. We can #BuildBackFairer," WTFO said.

