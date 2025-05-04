Every year, World Hand Hygiene Day is observed on May 5 around the globe to highlight the importance of hand hygiene in preventing the spread of infections. This annual event is led by the World Health Organization (WHO) and encourages healthcare workers, patients, and the public to prioritise clean hands as a key measure in improving health outcomes and preventing disease transmission. This year, World Hand Hygiene Day 2025 falls on Monday, May 5. World Hand Hygiene Day Quotes, Posters and Images: Creative Slogans, HD Wallpapers and Banners To Share and Encourage Hand Hygiene.

Each year, World Hand Hygiene Day is observed with a unique theme highlighting the importance of hand hygiene in health care. The World Hand Hygiene Day 2025 theme is 'SAVE LIVES: Clean Your Hands'. The theme incorporates a global annual day to focus on the importance of improving hand hygiene in health care, with the WHO providing support for these efforts. In this article, let's know more about World Hand Hygiene Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

World Hand Hygiene Day 2025 Date

World Hand Hygiene Day 2025 falls on Monday, May 5.

World Hand Hygiene Day Significance

World Hand Hygiene Day is an important global awareness campaign that aims to promote hand hygiene practices. This day is an annual initiative is part of a major global effort led by the WHO to support healthcare workers to improve hand hygiene in healthcare. World Hand Hygiene Day 2025 coincides with the need for countries to rapidly consider ithe mplementation of the global action plan and monitoring framework on infection prevention and control (IPC).

