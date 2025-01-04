Every year, World Hypnotism Day is celebrated on January 4 in several countries around the world. The annual event serves as a perfect opportunity to dispel the misconceptions and fears surrounding hypnosis. The international event also educates people of the world about the benefits, misconceptions, and use of hypnotism. World Hypnotism Day also educates the public about how hypnosis can help improve mental and physical wellbeing. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

The international day also dispels myths and misconceptions surrounding hypnotism, such as the notion that it involves mind control or is a form of entertainment. In this article, let’s know more about World Hypnotism Day 2024 date and the significance of the annual global event.

World Hypnotism Day 2024 Date

World Hypnotism Day 2024 falls on Saturday, January 4.

World Hypnotism Day History

The origin of hypnosis can be traced back to 1770. It was German physician Franz Mesmer who had used hypnosis for treating his patients in Vienna and Paris which inspired many physicians. In 2004, World Hypnotism Day Committee and Board Certified Hypnotist Tom Nicoli created World Hynotism Day. The day was created with the aim to make people aware about the many benefits of hypnotism and bust myths.

World Hypnotism Day Significance

World Hypnotism Day is a perfect opportunity to highlight the therapeutic applications of hypnosis in managing stress, overcoming phobias, improving sleep, and assisting with behavioural changes. Hypnosis is a natural state of focused attention that anyone can experience. The state of hypnosis is neither sleep nor unconsciousness but a heightened state of awareness. On this day, sessions, workshops on self-hypnosis, stress management, and personal growth are held in several countries around the world to mark this day.

