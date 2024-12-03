Do you love horror movies, or are you terrified of them? Are you a big fan of spine-chilling tales of ghosts and spirits? Perhaps you enjoy classic horror films, or maybe you choose to avoid them altogether. One thing is for sure, no one does horror quite like the Japanese. Their horror films and stories have a unique blend of folklore and creepy aesthetics in their storytelling that creates pure and perfect terror. We all have our favourite horror stories or ones that haunt us to date. Today, let’s dive into the chilling true ghost story that inspired the character of Samara in the popular 2002 horror film, The Ring. A creepy ghost girl, eerie background score and music, spine-chilling moments, an incredible cast, and a complex story—together they made for a cult horror flick. But did you know the ghost girl Samara Morgan was inspired by a real-life character? Ghosts on a Plane? Scared Passengers Capture Floating Spirits at Nearly Empty Airport in Phuket, Old Video Resurfaces Online.

The 2002 American movie was not the first to draw inspiration from the eerie character. It was based on the 1998 Japanese film, title Ringu, which itself was adapted from the 1991 Japanese novel of the same name. But the origins of the tale trace back even further, which is to a centuries-old legend from medieval Japan that recounts the haunting story of a samurai and a servant girl he fell in love with. So, for all those readers who have not yet tucked themselves under their blankets or checked under the bed and between the sheets, let’s dive right into the story.

'The Ring' True Ghost Story

Okiku was a servant girl at the Himeji Castle, built in the 14th century and still standing tall on a mountain in Western Japan. Her master was a Samurai named Tessan Aoyama, who fell in love with her and tried to win her over. But Okuki refused his advances. Now, one of Okiku’s main tasks was to look after ten precious gold plates. Enraged by her rejection, Tessan hid one of the plates and accused her of stealing it. He even threatened her with dire consequences and punishment unless she gave in to his advances. Okuki refused to submit to him, due to which she was tortured and thrown into the well. This is where the spookiness kicks in.

Locals believed that Okiku would crawl out of the well every night and haunt Tessan and the castle. She would count the plates and, upon finding that one was missing, would throw a violent scream in a fit of rage. According to legends, her violent screams at night drove Tessan mad. The well Okiku was thrown into still stands outside Himeji Castle today. It is said that her screams and the sound of her counting the plates can still be heard. It was this chilling story and legend that inspired the cult horror flick.

Similarly, recently, Dr Tamanna, a karma coach, author, and psychic, recounted her experience of encountering a spirit in the Ranveer Show Podcast. Talking about the incident, she recounts that one night when she woke up to use the washroom, she found a ghost sitting on the pot. She described the ghost as a female spirit with blue-grey eyes and untied hair, similar to Samara from The Ring. She adds that the spirit did not bother her, attack her, or try to possess her and that it was just there.

In illustrations, Okiku is often depicted in long, flowing black hair and a white dress. Samara’s look has been given an eerily similar appearance. Creepy, isn’t it? So, does she still appear outside the well at night at Himeji Castle? Apparently, she can no longer escape as it has been sealed shut with wrought iron bars on all sides. This is probably done to keep the vengeful spirit inside the well.

