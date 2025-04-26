World Intellectual Property Day is an annual global event that is celebrated across the globe on April 26. This day was established by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in 2000 to raise awareness of how patents, copyright, trademarks and designs impact daily life. It also aims to celebrate creativity and the contribution made by creators and innovators to the development of economies and societies across the globe.

World Intellectual Property Day is WIPO’s largest intellectual property (IP) public outreach campaign. The date April 26 was chosen as the date for World Intellectual Property Day as it coincides with the date on which the Convention Establishing the World Intellectual Property Organization entered into force in 1970. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

World Intellectual Property Day 2025 Date

World Intellectual Property Day 2025 falls on Saturday, April 26.

World Intellectual Property Day 2025 Theme

The theme for World Intellectual Property Day 2025 is "IP and Music: Feel the Beat of IP".

World Intellectual Property Day History

In September 1988, the Director General of the National Algerian Institute for Industrial Property (INAPI) in a statement to the 33rd Session of the Assemblies of the Member States of WIPO, suggested that an International Intellectual Property Day be instituted. In a letter to the WIPO Director General dated April 7, 1999, Amor Bouhnik, Director General of INAPI, noted that the aim of establishing such a day would be to set up a framework for broader mobilisation and awareness, to open up access to the promotional aspect of innovation and to recognise the achievements of promoters of intellectual property throughout the world.

After several deliberations, at the 26th session in October 1999, the General Assembly of WIPO approved the idea of declaring a particular day as World Intellectual Property Day. In 2000, WIPO's member states designated April 26, the day on which the WIPO Convention came into force in 1970, as World IP Day with the aim of increasing general understanding of IP.

World Intellectual Property Day Significance

World Intellectual Property Day has been a unique opportunity to celebrate the contributions made by inventors and creators around the world. The annual event also aims to explore how IP contributes to a flourishing of music and the arts and to the technological innovation that helps shape our world.

Every year, various events are organised around the world by IP offices, law firms, private companies, students and others to celebrate inventors and creators and to promote understanding about the intellectual property system and its associated rights, like copyrights, trademarks, patents, design rights, trade secrets, and plant variety rights.

