World Interfaith Harmony Week is observed every year across the globe in February. World Interfaith Harmony Week 2025 will be observed from February 1 to February 7. World Interfaith Harmony Week is observed in order to promote peace and understanding among different religions. It encourages people of all faiths to come together, respect each other, and find common ground. The week highlights the importance of dialogue and cooperation between people of different religions in building a better world. It is a time for events, discussions, and activities that strengthen unity and reduce conflicts. By promoting values like mutual respect, unity, and harmony, Interfaith Harmony Week helps create a more tolerant and peaceful society.

World Interfaith Harmony Week 2025 Dates

World Interfaith Harmony Week 2025 will be observed from Saturday, February 1, to Friday, February 7.

World Interfaith Harmony Week History

World Interfaith Harmony Week was first started by King Abdullah II of Jordan in 2010. Later, the United Nations adopted it to promote peace among different faiths. Since its establishment, many countries have participated in events that encourage dialogue and understanding. The week recognises that all religions promote peace and love.

World Interfaith Harmony Week Significance

World Interfaith Harmony Week is very significant as it encourages respect, peace, and unity among people of different religions. It helps reduce misunderstandings and conflicts by promoting dialogue and cooperation. In a world where religious differences cause tension and conflicts, this week reminds people of values like kindness, compassion, unity, and peace. Many schools, institutions, and organisations around the world use this observance to spread awareness and bring people together through programmes, events, and drives. It also supports global peace efforts and celebrates diversity and harmony in society.

World Harmony Week serves as a powerful reminder of the power of peace, unity, dialogue, and cooperation. It encourages people from different faiths to come together, promote understanding, and work towards a more harmonious world. By celebrating diversity, it helps create a more united and tolerant world.

