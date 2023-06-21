Happy World Music Day 2023! Music has been an integral part of human existence throughout history, transcending time and cultural boundaries. It holds immense importance in human culture and society due to its unique ability to convey and evoke emotions. World Music Day 2023: Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen To Imagine by John Lennon, 5 Evergreen Songs That Will Always Captivate Our Minds.

World Music Day, also known as ‘Fete de la Musique’ or Music Day, is an annual celebration of music that takes place on June 21. The aim of the day is to provide thousands of free concerts throughout the day. The first all-day musical celebration on the day of the summer solstice was originated by Jack Lang, then Minister of Culture of France, as well as by Maurice Fleuret. It first occurred in 1982 in Paris as the Fête de la Musique. Music Day later became celebrated in 120 countries around the world. As we celebrate World Music Day 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of World Music Day 2023 wishes and messages that you can send as images to your family and friends. We also have a list of World Music Day 2023 images and wallpapers, World Music Day 2023 greetings and sayings which you can download and share with your loved ones. World Music Day 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Celebrate Fête de la Musique With Wishes, Quotes, Greetings and SMS to Celebrate Music.

World Music Day 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Can Feel My Favorite Songs and Music Hugging Me and Giving Me the Solace and Warmth I Need When I Am Lonely. Happy Music Day!

World Music Day 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing All Music Lovers a Very Happy World Music Day and Hope You All Enjoy This Day!

World Music Day 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The World of Music Knows Only Peace and No Boundaries, Knows No Hatred, and Knows No Sorrows. Have a Very Happy World Music Day, Everybody!

World Music Day 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Every Day Should Be Dedicated to Music as It Is What Makes Our World Go Round. Have a Very Happy World Music Day, Everybody!

World Music Day 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Celebration of Music Is the Celebration of Life. It Is the Bridge That Connects Our Soul With Our Conscious Self and Gives Strength to Us When We Are Dull and Dejected. Cheers to the Power of Music. Happy World Music Day.

World Music Day aims to highlight the importance of music and the role it plays in our lives. Since 1982, the festival has become an international phenomenon, celebrated on the same day in more than 700 cities in 120 countries, including India, Germany, Italy, Greece, Russia, Australia, Peru, Brazil, Ecuador, Mexico, Canada, the United States, the UK, and Japan. On this day, people are encouraged to play music outside in their neighbourhoods or public spaces and parks. Free concerts are also organized, and public places brim with live music to celebrate the day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2023 11:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).