Every year, World No Tobacco Day is observed on May 31 to raise awareness about the dangers of using tobacco and its effect on health. The annual celebration educates people about what the World Health Organization (WHO) is doing to fight against the use of tobacco and what people around the world can do to claim their right to health and healthy living and to protect future generations. The World No Tobacco Day 2023 theme is 'We need food, not tobacco', which aims to raise awareness about alternative crop production and marketing opportunities for tobacco farmers and encourage them to grow sustainable, nutritious crops. Here's all you need to know about World No Tobacco Day 2023 Date, theme, history and significance.

World No Tobacco Day 2023 Date

World No Tobacco Day will be observed on Wednesday, May 31

World No Tobacco Day 2023 Theme

The World No Tobacco Day 2023 theme is ‘We need food, not tobacco’.

World No Tobacco Day History

World No Tobacco Day has been marked since 1988. The Member States of the World Health Organization established World No Tobacco Day in 1987 with an aim to draw global attention to the tobacco epidemic and the ailments it causes. In 1987, the World Health Assembly passed Resolution WHA40.38, calling for April 7, 1988, to be 'a world no-smoking day.' 1988 Resolution WHA42.19 was passed, calling for the celebration of World No Tobacco Day every year on May 31.

World No Tobacco Day Significance

World No Tobacco Day is a perfect opportunity for people across the globe to take collective efforts to raise awareness in tobacco farming communities about the benefits of moving away from tobacco and growing sustainable crops. As per records, around 3.5 million hectares of land across the globe are converted for tobacco growing each year. Tobacco growing is resource intensive and requires heavy use of pesticides and fertilizers, which contribute to soil degradation.

Moreover, tobacco growing harms our health, the health of farmers, and also the planet’s health. The key aim of the theme this year is to come together and pledge to end subsidies on tobacco growing and expose industry efforts to obstruct sustainable livelihood work.

