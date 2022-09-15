World Ozone Day is also known as International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer and was designated by the United Nations General Assembly in 1994. The observance of this day commemorates the date in 1987 when the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer was signed. This day aims to raise awareness about ozone layer depletion and the need to take action by preserving the ozone layer. In the earth’s stratosphere, the ozone layer is a region absorbing most of the Sun’s ultraviolet radiation, thereby protecting the earth from harmful rays. Therefore, the depletion of the ozone layer is a global concern and is the biggest factor in global warming. Read on to know more about the date of International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer 2022, World Ozone Day 2022 theme of the year, its history, significance and ways to observe the day. World Environment Day 2022 Date & Theme: Know History, Eco Day Slogan, Objective And Significance of The Global Celebration

Date and Theme of World Ozone Day 2022

World Ozone Day is observed on September 16 every year to commemorate the date in 1987 when nations signed the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer. The theme for International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer 2022 is 'Montreal Protocol@35: Global cooperation protecting life on earth.' This theme recognises the wider impact of the Montreal Protocol on climate change and the need to develop global cooperation to protect life on earth.

History and Significance of World Ozone Day

Charles Fabry and Henri Buisson, both French physicists, discovered the ozone layer in 1913. The scientists deduced that there was no radiation at the ultraviolet end of the spectrum, which was being absorbed by something in the atmosphere. After conducting some tests, the spectrum of the missing radiation was matched to one known chemical, ozone. This is when the properties of ozone were explored and it was found that the ozone in the earth’s stratosphere is a result of ultraviolet light striking ordinary oxygen molecules with two oxygen atoms. This day for the preservation of the ozone layer is therefore observed to create awareness about it and also because it gives us an opportunity to learn about the ways in which we can preserve the planet.

Ways to Observe World Ozone Day 2022

This day is observed by reading up about green energy and how innovations in green energy can be utilised by nations to prevent the depletion of the ozone layer. This is also a good time to read up about the ozone layer and how its depletion affects the climate. You can also be a part of discussions online and spread awareness about the issue while also sharing information that is relevant.

World Ozone Day 2022 Quotes To Share on the Day to Learn More About Ozone Layer Depletion

International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer was started by the UN to raise awareness about ozone layer depletion and this is an opportunity for us to contribute to spreading the word about climate change and global warming and how the ozone layer affects it. Observe World Ozone Day 2022 by spreading the word.

