World Pest Day is an annual event observed on June 6 to raise awareness about pest management and the important role professional pest control plays in protecting health, food, property, and the environment. This international day is also known as World Pest Awareness Day, is observed annually on June 6. It aims to emphasise the importance of pest control in maintaining public health and hygiene and highlights the hard work and efforts of the pest management professionals around the world. World Pest Day 2025 falls on Friday, June 6. Pests spread diseases like malaria, dengue, plague, and Lyme disease and can contaminate or destroy food supplies. In this article, let’s know more about World Pest Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. World Pest Day: How Pest Management Helps to Protect Public Health, Property And Food Security

World Pest Day 2025 Date

World Pest Day 2025 falls on Friday, June 6.

World Pest Day Significance

World Pest Day is an important global event that aims to increase awareness of the dangers posed by pests like rodents, mosquitoes, termites, etc. to food security, health, and infrastructure. This annual event also encourages communities and organisation to gain education about pest management practices that are safe and environmentally responsible.

On this global event, public seminars and awareness campaigns are held around the world along with demonstrations of pest management techniques. Also, educational outreach programs are held in schools and communities to highlight the role of pest control professionals.

