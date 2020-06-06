World Pest Day 2020: Significance of the Day to Create Awareness on How Pest Management Helps to Protect Public Health, Property And Food Security

Word Pest Day (Photo Credits: Ipca.org)

World Pest Day, also known as World Pest Awareness Day is celebrated on June 6 every year. The objective behind celebrating this day is to create awareness of how pest management helps preserve the quality of life for us and our loved ones. It's estimated that 900-million insects types can be pests. A pest is any animal or plant which has a harmful effect on humans, their food or their living conditions.

One of the main goals of World Pest Day is to gain well-deserved respect for the global pest control industry. Also, at the same time, initiate conversation and start new ways of thinking to achieve positive changes in public health. Happy World Environment Day 2020 Quotes and WED Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Slogans, GIF Images, SMS and Messages to Wish Everyone on Vishwa Paryavaran Diwas!

Date of World Pest Day 2020:

World Pest Day is celebrated on June 6 every year and this year the special day falls on a Saturday.

Significance of World Pest Day:

On World Pest Day 2020, the appeal of the industry to the general public would be to emphasise the key role the pest control industry plays on the prevention and control of infectious diseases. It will be more relevant this year, as we fight the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic in 2020.

The inaugural World Pest Day ceremony was held at the Beijing Hotel on June 6 in 2017. According to reports, the event was initiated by the Chinese Pest Control Association, and co-sponsored by the Federation of Asian and Oceania Pest Managers’ Association, the National Pest Management Association, and the Confederation of European Pest Management Associations.