World Rabies Day is observed every year on September 28. It was observed first time in 2007 by World Rabies Day to increase awareness about Rabies. The theme of 15th World Rabies Day is 'Rabies: Facts, Not Fear.'

The first Rabies vaccine was developed by Louis Pasteur. World Rabies Day also marks significance to the death anniversary of Louis Pasteur. The day aims to raise awareness about the disease, provide information on how to prevent it and support advocacy for increased efforts in controlling it. What to Do if a Dog Bites You; How to Administer First Aid and Prevent Rabies

Rabies is a very neglected disease that can be prevented. Every year around 59000 people die from Rabies around the world. This year’s theme focuses on sharing facts about Rabies and not spreading fear by spreading and relying on myths and misconceptions.

Facts: It is very important to know the clear facts of the disease so as to prevent and eliminate it. Rabies is 99 percent fatal and 100 percent preventable disease. If the people are well educated about its spread and prevention then tens and thousands of people won’t die every year with its spread.

Fear: The fear in this year’s theme has three meanings:

It relates to general fear caused by rabies

The fear people experience when encountering rabid animals

The fear that people live within communities plagued by rabies.

The fear relates to myths about making people afraid of vaccination, getting their dog sterilized and making people believe in ineffective treatments for the disease.

Public events are organised every year on this day to raise awareness about good prevention practices. Events like sponsored walks, runs, bike rides and free sterilization and vaccination of dogs. In the first ten years, more than 1700 events were organised worldwide.

World Rabies Day is a United Nations observance endorsed by international human and veterinary health organisations such as World Health Organisation, the Pan American Health Organisation, the World Organisation for Animal Health and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

