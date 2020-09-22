Mumbai Indians captain and team India vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been a supporter of conservation of Rhino and has been leading the awareness campaign for the protection and the greater need to conserve Rhinos. Rohit has also launched his own campaign called the Rohit4Rhinos campaign, in partnership with WWF India and Animal Planet, to help in creating awareness for the need to conserve the Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros or the Indian Rhino. On World Rhino Day 2020, take a look at times Rohit Sharma vouched for the conservation of Rhinos across the universe. World Rhino Day 2020 Date, History and Significance: Know Everything About the Day Dedicated to Raise Awareness and Protecting the Rhinoceros.

World Rhino Day is celebrated each year on September 22. The day was first observed in 2011. It was first planned by the World Wildlife Fund, South Africa in 2010. The next year they were joined by Lisa Jane Campbell of Zimbabwe and Rhishja Larson to promote World Rhino Day. Since then, World Rhino Day is celebrated every year on this day which the world observes to create awareness and the importance of the conversation of rhinos. Take a look at some posts from Rohit Sharma on the conservation of Rhinos.

Rohit Sharma Calls for People to Support His Cause for Saving Rhinos

There are approx. 3500 #Greateronehornedrhinos in the world today; 82% of them in India. Join me to #batforrhinos on #worldrhinoday and support measures to protect these animals in the wild. Log onto https://t.co/Qnhv9NhdHu to support the cause. @WWFINDIA @AnimalPlanetIn pic.twitter.com/iMUy315MAr — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 4, 2019

Rohit Sharma Bats for Conservation of Rhinoceros

Rohit Sharma Calls for Help from fans to Protect Indian Rhino on World Rhino Day

Rohit Sharma Speaks Out for Protecting Rhinos

Rohit Sharma Calls Out Fans to Help Save Rhino Species

Rohit launched his Rohit4Rhino campaign on World Rhino Day last year and has been using the campaign to create awareness about the conservation of Rhino in India. He had joined WWF India as its brand ambassador for Rhino Conservation in 2018.

He also dedicated his T20I century in England in 2018 to Sudan, the world's last male northern white rhino, who died in March earlier that year. Apart from Rohit, Kevin Pietersen has also been vocal about the conservation of Rhinos and also campaigns worldwide for saving and protecting the species.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2020 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).