It is World Sight Day observed today. Every year World Sight Day is celebrated on the second Thursday of October aka Oct 8, 2020, as an annual commemoration to increase awareness held, to focus global attention on blindness and vision impairment. This year the theme of World Sight Day is "Hope In Sight." People are taking to Twitter to share posts, HD images and informative social media posts to create awareness about the day. The global burden of people living with vision-related health issues is only increasing. An estimated 285 million people are living with sight loss worldwide. 39 million people are blind and 246 million people who are partially sighted. Globally, the leading causes of sight loss are uncorrected refractive error and cataract. The idea of this day is spread awareness about the issues faced by people with sight ailments and vision loss.

According to WHO, 1 billion people around the world have a preventable vision impairment or one that has yet to be addressed. It further says that, "Reduced or absent eyesight can have major and long-lasting effects on all aspects of life, including daily personal activities, interacting with the community, school and work opportunities and the ability to access public services." Take a look at what netizens are sharing on social media:

Put #vision care first in ur checklist. It’s not only precious, but it’s a hub of communication and feelings. #WorldSightDay pic.twitter.com/rfIDMynfAp — Hitakshi Buch (@BuchHitakshi) October 8, 2020

World Sight Day

Make Vision Count

Solutions Are The Need of The Hour

Today is WORLD SIGHT DAY. "Hope in Sight" is the theme for this year.On this World Sight Day, let us all find the solutions to ensure that each and everyone, every where and where ever has complete access to sight.#worldsightday#hopeinsight#visualimpairment#specialeducation — Tiffany Brar (@BrarTiffany) October 8, 2020

Reduced eyesight or other eyesight issues can be caused by several factors that can sometimes even be preventable. Most common causes include diseases like diabetes and trachoma, trauma to the eyes, or conditions such as refractive error, cataracts, age-related macular degeneration or glaucoma, as per WHO.

