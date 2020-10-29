It is World Stroke Day today. Every year on October 29 Stroke Day is celebrated to garner attention towards the potentially fatal medical emergency. While you know that stroke is dangerous, you will be surprised to know that about 80 percent of strokes are preventable. Yes, one can prevent stroke by focusing on the diet, vitamin D status, exercise, by basically having an overall healthy lifestyle.

Stroke aka the condition when a blood vessel in or leading to the brain bursts or is blocked by a blood clot. This can starve your brain cells of oxygen and nutrients. People also suffer from silent stoke. Therefore it is better that you work towards preventing the fatal brain damage. However, there are a few food types that are known to trigger and cause stroke:

Baked, Refined and Deep-Friend Stuff

All the foods that low nutritional value, are usually refined and filled with carbs like muffins, caked doughnuts, chips, etc. They consist of a lot of trans fats aka hydrogenated oils that can impact your health.

Processed meats

From pastrami, salami, sausage, hot dogs, bacon, or processed kheema, any kind of processed meats have been known to increase the risk of stroke.

Canned Foods

Preservatives-laden canned foods like soup, spaghetti are known to contain too much sodium to increase flavour and make processed foods taste fresher. Foods that may contain more than the recommended amount of baking powder, MSG (monosodium glutamate), Disodium phosphate and Sodium alginate.

Healthy Lifestyle Tricks To Help Prevent Stroke

Some of the simple ways to help prevent stroke can be reduced amount of salt in your diet, ideally to not more than 1,500 milligrams a day, avoiding foods high in saturated fats. Eat a healthy high fibre, protein-rich, healthy fats including meals. Get more exercise. It is recommended that one must at least exercise for 30 minutes a day. And most importantly, quit smoking. Smoking increases your chance of getting stroke.

Oct 29, 2020