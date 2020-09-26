World Tourism Day is observed on September 27 to raise awareness of the role of tourism within the international community. It is to demonstrate how tourism affects social, cultural, political and economic values worldwide. This date was chosen as on that day in 1970, the Statutes of the UNWTO were adopted. The purpose of this day is to raise awareness on the role of tourism and its effect on the international community and the way it affects social, cultural, political and economic values worldwide. As we observe World Tourism Day 2020, we bring to you the date, theme, significance and history of the observance. National Tourism Day 2020: Here Are 10 Places That You Should Visit in India This Year.

World Tourism Day 2020 theme is 'Tourism and Rural Development'. It focuses on the "unique role that tourism plays in providing opportunities outside of big cities and preserving cultural and natural heritage all around the world". This year’s observance comes at a critical time when countries around the world are trying to drive tourism in rural communities where tourism is a leading employer providing jobs and opportunity to women and youth. National Tourism Day in India 2020: Date and Significance of The Day Promoting Indian Tourism.

World Tourism Day 2020 will be celebrated by UNWTO’s the Member States in all global regions, cities and other destinations. This is due to a number of factors, including their ageing populations, lower income levels and the continuing ‘digital divide’. Tourism offers a solution to all of these challenges.

