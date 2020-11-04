The World Tsunami Awareness Day is observed on November 5 annually to promote a global culture of tsunami awareness around the world. Initiated by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2015, it promotes Target (d) of the "Sendai Seven Campaign" which focuses on reducing disaster damage to critical infrastructure and disruption of basic services. Over 700 million people live in low-lying coastal areas and Small Island Developing States are exposed to extreme sea-level events including tsunamis (IPCC). Ahead of the World Tsunami Awareness Day 2020, we bring to you the significance, history and theme of the observance. The Indian Ocean Tsunami 2004: Survivors of Asia's Natural Disaster Recall the Painful Memories (View Pics and Videos)

World Tsunami Awareness Day History And Significance

The UN General Assembly designated November 5 as World Tsunami Awareness Day to raise tsunami awareness and share innovative approaches to risk reduction. The was initiated by Japan, which due to its repeated experience at the natural disaster now has expertise in areas such as tsunami early warning, public action and building back better after a disaster to reduce future impacts. UN Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) facilitates the observance of World Tsunami Awareness Day in collaboration with the rest of the United Nations system.

World Tsunami Awareness Day 2020 Theme

World Tsunami Awareness Day 2020 theme is to encourage the development of national and community-level, local disaster risk reduction strategies to save more lives against disasters. This year’s observance promotes 'Sendai Seven Campaign' target which encourages Disaster Risk Reduction with the goal of saving lives, reducing disaster losses and improving the management of disaster risk. In the past 100 years, 58 tsunamis have claimed more than 260,000 lives, or an average of 4,600 per disaster. Japan Earthquake 2011: Devastating Pictures of the 3/11 Natural Disaster That Killed Over 16,000.

In the past 100 years, 58 tsunamis have claimed more than 260,000 lives, or an average of 4,600 per disaster. The highest number of deaths occurred in the Indian Ocean tsunami of December 2004. It caused an estimated 227,000 fatalities in 14 countries, with Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India and Thailand hardest-hit.

The word "tsunami" comprises of the two Japanese words "tsu" (meaning harbour) and "nami" (meaning wave). It comprises of a series of enormous waves caused by an underwater disturbance due to earthquakes occurring below or near the ocean. A tsunami can also be caused by volcanic eruptions, submarine landslides, and coastal rock falls. They originate due to vertical movement of the seafloor with the consequent displacement of water mass.

Know More About World Tsunami Awareness Day:

The Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO raises global awareness about actions for mitigating damage, coordinate with national and regional tsunami early warning services, make policies and practices to reduce destruction through its Tsunami Warning System for the Pacific, Indian Ocean, Mediterranean and Connected Sea regions, Caribbean, and North-Eastern Atlantic ocean.

