Easter 2020 Dinner Menu Ideas: From Honey-Glazed Ham to Scalloped Potatoes to Pies; List of Traditional Sunday Easter Dishes

Easter is coming up and Christians across countries are celebrating. Easter Sunday 2020 will be celebrated on April 12 around the world but with coronavirus continuing to spread, festivities have been cut short. Due to COVID-19 lockdown, people are confined to their homes in a bid to curb the virus. Meanwhile, this Sunday you can celebrate Easter with your family at home. And one of the major parts of Easter celebrations is the food involved. Easter dinners are quite popular with a grand feast being organised. As Easter 2020 approaches, we have made a list of Easter dinner dishes ideas that includes everything from honey-glazed ham, lemon curd, Easter pie to orange baked ham. Good Friday And Easter Sunday Dates in 2020: Meaning, Significance, Traditions and Celebrations Associated With The Christian Observances.

The traditional favourites on the Easter table vary by country and region. Some of the common dishes include sweet bread and pastries, meat and egg dishes, and plenty of cakes and cookies. Here is a list of Easter Traditional recipes which includes everything from appetizers and entrees to side dishes and desserts:

Honey-Glazed Ham: Honey Glazed Ham is ham coated with brown sugar and honey-sweet glaze mixture and then baked to a tender, juicy perfection. It is then sliced and served.

Watch Honey-Glazed Ham Recipe Below:

Scalloped Potatoes: Scalloped Potatoes recipe are thinly sliced potatoes and onions are layered in an easy homemade cream sauce and baked until tender, golden.

Glazed Carrots: Carrots are glazed with butter and brown sugar and are served as perfect side-dish on the dinner tables.

Easter Pie: A rich meat and cheese pie is traditionally served in the Italian community on Easter Sunday.

Watch Easter Pie Below:

Lemon Curd: Lemon curd is a rich dessert topping or spread. It's buttery and sweet with intense tart lemon flavour. It is made from simple ingredients and comes together quickly on the stove.

Pancetta-Wrapped Pork Roast: Pork tenderloin is wrapped in pancetta and served with roasted potatoes usually with a side dish of sautéed greens.

Asparagus and Cheese Tart: Cheesy asparagus tart is made with puff pastry. It is an easy vegetarian recipe served also during breakfast and dinner.

Roasted Lamb: Roast Lamb is delicious meat served with lovely wine gravy and a thick mint sauce.

Watch Roasted Lamb Below:

Lemon Cake with Whipped Raspberry Frosting: Lemon Raspberry Layer Cake has moist, light layers of lemon cake, lemon curd filling and whipped raspberry frosting.

These are some of the common Easter dishes which are made in families. Traditionally, people also make pork tenderloin or leg lamb. Easter side dishes, like the shaved asparagus salad or pearl couscous with leeks are equally popular. Main courses such as the prosciutto-wrapped pork tenderloin or cedar plank salmon are also made widely.