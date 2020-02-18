From Paneer Paratha to Rajma Masala, 5 Vegetarian Dishes You Must Eat For Muscle Development And Weight Loss (Watch Videos)

Rajma Masala (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Most people commit the mistake of making the wrong choices of food for their daily meals, this leads to nutritional deficiency. In a country like India, where a majority of the population is still either Lacto-vegetarian or lacto-ovo-vegetarian, selecting appropriate food dishes becomes more important for this group of people to derive essential nutrients. Non-vegetarian foods are enriched with proteins, vitamins and minerals, therefore omnivore eaters don't have to bother much. Vegetarians depend mostly on dairy products, lentils, green vegetables to fulfil their nutritional requirement as per the recommended dietary allowance (RDA). Here, we will help you with five simple dishes with recipes which can help you develop muscle and also aid in weight loss. Protein-Rich Diet For Weight Loss: What Quantity of This Macronutrient Should an Average Person Consume Daily to Meet Recommended Dietary Allowance?

One of the most essential macronutrients required by our body is protein to maintain the fat-free mass in the body. The other two macros - carbohydrate and fats should also be not ignored. However, protein is important to repair cells and make new ones. It also helps in the growth and overall development of the body. Proteins help in boosting the metabolic rate of the body and if eaten along with carbohydrate-rich food it slows down the absorption of sugar from the stomach into the bloodstream. It preserves the lean muscles of the body which aid in burning calories. Therefore, if you intend to lose weight, be sure to take an adequate amount of protein as per your body weight. Healthy Breakfast for Weight Loss: Delicious Ways to Add More Protein to Your Bowl of Oatmeal.

Five Vegetarian Dishes For a Healthy Body

1. Paneer Paratha

Paneer Paratha is one of the best protein-rich food items that is loaded with a good amount of protein, carbohydrates, vitamin and various other minerals. Paneer contains all essential amino acids and the biological value of its protein is 80-86%. On the other hand, the wheat flour which is loaded with Vitamin B1, B3 and B5 and rich carbohydrates which helps in the absorption of protein.

2. Chowli Sabji

Chowli, also known as black-eyed peas or cowpeas, falls under the group of pulses. It is highly rich in protein at the same time low in fat.

3. Palak Sabji

Spinach, which is known as palak in Hindi, is one of the most nutritious green leafy vegetables. Not only spinach is a good source of protein, but they are also high in iron. It also comes along with vitamin C which helps in absorption of iron. Vegetarians should eat palak sabji regularly with wheat roti for good health.

4. Moong Dal Suva Sabji

Moong dal aids in weight loss, improves heart health and also aids in digestion. While suva maintains bone health and it is rich in antioxidants which helps in fighting against free radicals present in the body, thereby avoiding oxidative stress.

5. Rajma Masala

Rajma, also known as kidney beans is one food items, which vegetarian shouldn't ignore. Rajma is rich in protein, magnesium and consist of complex carbohydrates which helps in reducing cholesterol level. It is low in glycemic index value which helps in keeping the stomach full for a longer time. Kidney beans also aid in smooth digestion.

Now vegetarians shouldn't complain of getting insufficient protein and other vital nutrients. The above-mentioned dishes should be enough to fulfil the nutritional requirement. People who do weight training, should also include dishes discussed above for hypertrophy and quick recovery. It must be noted that everything should be eaten in moderation and as per the calorie requirement of the body.