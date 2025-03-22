Gudi Padwa marks the Hindu New Year and is celebrated predominantly in Maharashtra with great enthusiasm. Falling on the first day of the Chaitra month, it signifies prosperity, renewal, and the arrival of spring. The festival is deeply rooted in cultural traditions, including hoisting the Gudi, drawing rangoli, and preparing festive delicacies. It symbolises victory, happiness, and new beginnings, making it an auspicious occasion for families to come together and celebrate with devotion and joy. Gudi Padwa 2025 is on March 20. To celebrate the Marathi New Year 2025, we bring you delicious Maharashtrian recipes that you can prepare at home. Gudi Padwa 2025 Date in Maharashtra: When Is Marathi New Year?

Food plays a significant role in Gudi Padwa celebrations, with families preparing a mix of sweet and savory dishes to mark the occasion. The festival is incomplete without puran poli, a sweet flatbread stuffed with jaggery and lentils, symbolising prosperity. Shrikhand with poori, a creamy saffron-infused yogurt dessert, is another festive favorite. Additionally, bitter neem leaves mixed with jaggery are traditionally consumed, representing the balance of joy and challenges in life. These special dishes add warmth and flavor to the celebrations, making Gudi Padwa a delightful feast for all. As you observe Gudi Padwa 2025, check out these traditional recipes that are popularly prepared on this day. Indian New Year 2025 Calendar Dates: Guide to Hindu and Other State-Wise Regional Festivals and New Year's Days.

1. Puran Poli: A festive favorite, this sweet flatbread is stuffed with a mixture of chana dal, jaggery, and cardamom, offering a rich and delicious flavour.

Watch Recipe Video of Puran Poli:

2. Shrikhand-Poori: A creamy yogurt-based dessert flavoured with saffron and cardamom, served with crispy, deep-fried puris for a delightful combination.

Watch Recipe Video of Shrikhand-Poori:

3. Basancha Sheera: A rich, aromatic gram flour halwa made with ghee, sugar, and dry fruits, perfect for a celebratory feast.

Watch Recipe Video of Basancha Sheera:

4. Kothimbir Vadi: A crispy and savoury snack made from coriander leaves, besan (gram flour), and spices, steamed and then fried for extra crunch.

Watch Recipe Video of Kothimbir Vadi:

5. Batata Bhaji: A simple yet flavourful potato curry made with mustard seeds, turmeric, an and green chilies, often enjoyed with puris or chapatis.

Watch Recipe Video of Batata Bhaji:

Gudi Padwa is a time of new beginnings, joy, and cultural celebrations, and traditional Maharashtrian cuisine adds a special touch to the festivities. From the sweet indulgence of Puran Poli and Shrikhand to the savoury delights of Kothimbir Vadi and Batata Bhaji, these dishes bring families together in celebration. As we welcome the Hindu New Year, enjoying these festive foods symbolises prosperity, happiness, and togetherness. Wishing everyone Happy Gudi Padwa 2025!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2025 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).