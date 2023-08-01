Homemade Pie Day is observed every year on 1 August. This day involves people coming together to bake and enjoy various types of pies, sharing recipes, and appreciating the art of pie-making. As you observe Homemade Pie Day 2023, we at LatestLY have curated a basic recipe for a classic fruit pie, such as apple or berry pie, so that you can celebrate the day. Try This Simple Homemade Recipe to Make a Yummy Dessert With Lemon Custard Filling and a Fluffy Meringue Topping.

Homemade Pie Day allows everyone to experiment with different flavours of pies. Making a pie at home can be a rewarding and delicious experience. Follow the below recipe to prepare a delicious pie and celebrate Homemade Pie Day 2023.

Ingredients

For the Pie Crust

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, cold and cut into small cubes

One teaspoon salt

One teaspoon of granulated sugar

¼ to ½ cup ice water

For the Filling

4 to 5 cups of your choice of fruit (e.g., apples, berries, peaches), peeled, cored, and sliced

¾ cup granulated sugar

Two tablespoons of all-purpose flour

One teaspoon of ground cinnamon (optional)

One tablespoon of lemon juice (optional)

Instructions

Prepare the Pie Crust

Combine the flour, salt, and sugar in a large mixing bowl.

Add the cold, cubed butter to the flour mixture. Using a pastry cutter or your fingers, work the butter into the flour until it resembles coarse crumbs.

Add ice water, one tablespoon, and mix until the dough starts coming together. Be careful not to overwork the dough.

Divide the dough in half and form two discs. Wrap them in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

Prepare the Filling

In a separate bowl, combine the fruit, sugar, flour, cinnamon (if using), and lemon juice (if using). Toss the ingredients together until the fruit is coated evenly.

Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C).

Roll out the Pie Crust

Roll out one disc of the chilled pie dough on a floured surface to fit the bottom of your pie dish.

Transfer the rolled dough to the pie dish and press it gently against the bottom and sides.

Add the Filling

Pour the prepared fruit filling into the pie crust, spreading it evenly.

Add the Top Crust

Roll out the second disc of chilled pie dough and place it over the fruit filling.

You can either place it as a whole sheet covering the entire pie or cut it into strips for a lattice design. Seal the edges of the top and bottom crusts together.

Vent the Pie

If using a whole sheet for the top crust, cut a few slits in the centre to allow steam to escape during baking.

Bake the Pie

Place the pie on a baking sheet (to catch any drips) and bake in the preheated oven for 45 to 55 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown and the fruit filling is bubbly.

Cool and Serve

Allow the pie to cool on a wire rack for at least an hour before serving. This helps the filling to set.

Enjoy your delicious homemade pie. Feel free to serve it with a scoop of ice cream or whipped cream for an extra treat. Experiment with various fruits, spices, and fillings to create your signature pie recipe. Happy baking!

Wishing everyone Happy Homemade Pie Day 2023!

