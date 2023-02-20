National Cherry Pie Day is observed every year on February 20. It is a day for many people to enjoy the delicious pie guilt-free. Cherry pie is often referred to as a great American dish. Various recipes are available online and in recipe books for making this delicious treat. As you celebrate National Cherry Pie Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of recipes that you can try and celebrate the day. Presidents' Day 2023 Date, History And Significance: Everything to Know About The Day That Honours All Those Who Served As Presidents Of The United States.

The Best Cherry Pie

This is the best recipe for making a cherry pie from scratch, and it is very simple. You can enjoy this delicious pie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or just by itself. The buttery, jammy cherry filling with the flaky pie crust makes this pie a crowd-pleaser.

Simple Cherry Pastry Pies

Giving a new look to the regular cherry pies and making them a little more buttery and cream, you can this amazing recipe to prepare cherry pastry pies at your home.

Cherry Pie Bars

Adding some variation to the regular cherry pie, these bars are handy and give you the same taste of your favourite cherry pie. Crunchy and buttery, you must try this recipe on National Cherry Pie day 2023.

Russian Sour Cream Cherry Pie

This is one of the best recipes you will find to make Russian Sour Cream Cherry Pie. It is cream, loaded with cherries and super crunchy. The sour filling of the pie tastes like sweet custard and the juicy cherries add sourness to the pie, thus balancing out all the flavours.

National Cherry Pie is an opportunity and an excuse for many to indulge in the delicious flavours of cherry pies without any guilt. Wishing everyone a Happy National Cherry Pie Day 2023!

