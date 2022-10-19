Food is the love language that fulfils the appetite and satisfies the heart when offered with all the deliciousness and taste intact! In the race to satisfy our food cravings, we often forget the creative hands that go behind preparing the delicacy and presenting it to you in the most beautiful way. Along with cooking some delectable savouries, chefs are known for their innovative presentable techniques that make them more than just a cook! After all, a food item tastes attractive only when it looks attractive! So, here's the day to celebrate all the fantastic food crafters who keep the world satisfied with their cooking expertise and finesse! International Chefs Day honours all chefs and their efforts to constantly serve the public yummy food. It is celebrated on October 20 every year to mark the noble profession with great sincerity and dedication. Know more about the International Chefs Day 2022 date and theme before savouring your next dish! Learn all about the history and significance of the day dedicated to culinary artists.

International Chefs Day 2022 Date

As mentioned, International Chefs Day 2022 falls on October 20, Thursday. It's the day to praise all the chefs around the world and appreciate their contribution to keeping up a healthy environment. October 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali, Halloween; List of Important Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Tenth Month

Theme for International Chefs Day 2022

According to the World Chefs official website, this year's International Chefs Day celebration campaign is 'Growing A Healthy Future'. The idea is to ensure a healthy and sustainable planet for the future generation by teaching the children about food and how it impacts the environment. Through this, the organisation aims to educate children about healthy eating and encourage them to get creative with food. They believe that this process can help them carve out new healthy recipes and support 'Healthy Food for the Future'.

International Chefs Day History and Significance

The day was incorporated in 2004 by Dr Bill Gallagher, an esteemed master chef and former President of the World Association of Chefs Societies (Worldchefs). He was committed to not just appraising the efforts of the culinary artists but was also keen on spreading the art of culinary and the knowledge of food to the next generation of chefs. International Chefs Day is observed to highlight the importance of chefs and express gratitude to them for being able to serve people with their remarkable culinary skills.

On this day, organisations aim to promote unknown chefs and urge people to come forward and share their ideas related to various cuisines that can also drive innovation in the food industry. Even children are taught about the significance of food and are encouraged to develop skills in the field of culinary arts. It also marks a perfect opportunity to create awareness about the profession, which still needs to be acclaimed by people across the globe. As you celebrate International Chefs Day, ensure that you thank the chefs next time when they serve you some mouth-watering food at a restaurant or cafe or any such place. Happy International Chefs Day 2022!

