National Pizza Party Day is observed every year on the third Friday of May. This year it will be celebrated on May 21. If there’s one thing that makes any day better it’s a hot slice of pizza shared among friends. Pizza has a long history, and it has become one of the mainstays of office meetings, birthday parties, or any other celebrations. Although mainly thought of as an Italian dish, pizza has seemingly existed forever. Pizza also enhances one mood and its enjoyment is doubled when a perfect music track is played while having this dish. Meanwhile, on the occasion of National Pizza Party Day 2021, we will share with you seven amazing recipes for this Italian dish.

National Pizza Party Day calls out for a perfect get-together with friends or family members. The ancient Greeks used to flavour their flatbread with oils, herbs, and cheese, while Persian soldiers used to bake their own pizzas on the hot surfaces of their shields. Another version was enjoyed by the Romans, who covered a dough sheet with honey and cheese and seasoned it with bay leaves. Pizza first started looking like we’re familiar with Neapolitan Flatbread in Italy, a dish made with mozzarella cheese from buffalo around Naples. With so much history behind this incredible dish, it’s not surprising that it finally got its own holiday. Over time ingredients were added and spread across the globe. Now let us have a look at some yummilicious recipes. How to Make Dough for Pizza Base? Ingredients and Step-by-Step Recipe to Treat Yourself With Homemade Pizza (Watch Video).

Recipes For Pizza

1. Margherita Pizza

2. Meatball Pizza

3. Eggplant Pizza

4. Sicilian Pizza

5. Pepperoni Pizza

6. Cheese Burst Pizza

7. Zucchini Pizza

Celebrate National Pizza Party Day by preparing any of the dishes from the above-mentioned recipes. You could also invite people to your home and tell them to prepare pizza on their own, you could provide ingredients to them for that.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2021 02:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).