Indian Snacks for Winter Evenings: From Moong Dal Pakoda to Bhutta, Food Items To Enjoy the Cold Windy Season (Watch Recipe Videos)

Winter season in India has its own charm: the foggy mornings, windy evenings and chilly long winter nights. And if you are someone who stays in the snowy regions, the white snow blanket makes the winter even more memorable. And like every season, winter is also associated with lip-smacking dishes.

Winter is almost here! It’s time to enjoy your tea, watching clear and beautiful skies with mouth-watering hot and spicy dishes. The Indian winter food culture is rich and varied. As you enjoy the chilly weather this winter, we at LatestLY have curated a list of food items that you can enjoy while cosied up in a warm blanket. From Dal Makhani to Palak Paneer, Evergreen Vegetarian Recipes for Winter Season in India (Watch Videos).

Moong Dal Pakoda

It is a deep-fried snack that is partly crispy, soft, and chewy. Served with radish and pudina chutney, Moong dal pakora is easy to digest and a delicious snack with tea for the chilly cold season.

Vada Pav

Vada Pav is total magic, without a doubt. Nothing can beat a Vada pav when it comes to snacking. Boiled potato mashed, spiced and shaped into balls, dipped in gram flour batter and deep fried. It is then served like a sandwich between pav with some mouth-watering chutneys.

Mini Tempered Idli

Idlis are light, healthy and easy to make. These mini-tempered idlis are a spicy twist to the regular idli and do not require sambhar and chutney to go along. It is also a great way to use the leftover idlis and enjoy a tasty chai snack.

Corn

That tangy flavour of lemon and spices adds charm to the perfectly roasted bhutta bought from the roadside. If you haven’t tried it yet, then this is one thing that you shouldn’t let your winter mood miss.

Maggi

Maggi is love. But on a long, cold night, this instant noodle dish is divine! A spicy bowl of Maggi made by adding all the spices available at home and some veggies makes up the mood.

