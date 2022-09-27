Navratri 2022 began on September 26, Monday. This festival of nine nights is celebrated with great zeal throughout the country. During these nine nights and ten days, different forms of Maa Durga are worshipped. On the third day of Navratri, Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped. She is associated with royal blue colour. Therefore, on this day, people offer blue flowers like orchids to the goddess and wear blue colour clothes. To make this festival more colourful and creative, we at LatestLY have bought some blue recipes, from Blue Curacao Lemonade to Blue banana smoothie, which you can try on the third day of Navratri 2022 as you follow the colours of every day. Navratri Colours 2022 List With Dates: Colours To Wear on 9 Days of September-October Navratri and Take Blessings of Maa Durga in Traditional Style.

Blue Curacao Lemonade

For the super easy Blue Curacao lemonade recipe, all you need is orange, water, sugar, blue colour, Curacao syrup, any white cold drink and mint. It is a very refreshing drink for all those fasting during the enthusiastic Navratri festival.

Blue Banana Smoothie Recipe

Made from frozen bananas and coconut milk, you can enjoy a refreshing blue banana smoothie or banana shake during your fast.

Maa Chandraghanta is a fierce ten-armed goddess with a crescent moon on her forehead, which gives her the name Chandraghanta. She represents Goddess Parvati in the form of Shakti, seated upon a tiger. As you celebrate nine different colours during the nine days of Navratri 2022, we wish everyone a very Happy Navratri 2022!

